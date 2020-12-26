Leicester City 2-2 Manchester United: Vardy ends Red Devils´ away winning streak

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man City's Jesus and Walker test positive for COVID-19



Manchester City confirm that players Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:03 Published 20 hours ago Mikel Arteta: City loss 'another painful moment'



Mikel Arteta described Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City as "painful".The Gunners were outclassed in the heavy loss, leaving them without a win in adomestic game since November 1. Arteta said the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 3 days ago Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager'



Pep Guardiola hailed Mikel Arteta as an "incredible manager" followingManchester City's 4-1 win over Arsenal. The Gunners were outclassed byGuardiola’s Manchester City, who reached the Carabao Cup.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leicester City v Man United Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Manchester United to claim a 2-1 victory over Leicester City in their Premier League clash on Boxing Day. The Red Devils have been in...

The Sport Review 11 hours ago



