Leicester City 2-2 Manchester United: Vardy ends Red Devils´ away winning streak

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Manchester United’s 10-game winning streak away from home in the Premier League came to an end as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester City on Saturday.  United looked like they would equal Chelsea and Manchester City’s record of 11 consecutive victories when Bruno Fernandes put them ahead 11 minutes from time after […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sojskjaer: Manchester United 'in a good place' after Everton win

Sojskjaer: Manchester United 'in a good place' after Everton win 01:16

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side is "in a goodplace" headed into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Late goals from EdinsonCavani and Anthony Martial sealed the deal for the Red Devils as they meetManchester City in the next round of the tournament.

