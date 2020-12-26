Leicester City 2-2 Manchester United: Vardy ends Red Devils´ away winning streak
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Manchester United’s 10-game winning streak away from home in the Premier League came to an end as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester City on Saturday. United looked like they would equal Chelsea and Manchester City’s record of 11 consecutive victories when Bruno Fernandes put them ahead 11 minutes from time after […]
