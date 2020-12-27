Jalen Hurts ‘can be the future’ for the Eagles, Carson Wentz is done in Philly — Jimmy Johnson

Global  
 

Jalen Hurts ‘can be the future’ for the Eagles, Carson Wentz is done in Philly — Jimmy JohnsonJimmy Johnson is impressed with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' decision making and accuracy so far in his young career and said he could be the future for Philly. Meanwhile, he said Carson Wentz's time with the Eagles is likely over.
