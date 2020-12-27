Jalen Hurts ‘can be the future’ for the Eagles, Carson Wentz is done in Philly — Jimmy Johnson
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Jimmy Johnson is impressed with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' decision making and accuracy so far in his young career and said he could be the future for Philly. Meanwhile, he said Carson Wentz's time with the Eagles is likely over.
Jimmy Johnson is impressed with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' decision making and accuracy so far in his young career and said he could be the future for Philly. Meanwhile, he said Carson Wentz's time with the Eagles is likely over.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources