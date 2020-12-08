Jalen Hurts Named Eagles' Starting QB vs. Saints over Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz Or Jalen Hurts? Eagles Fans Weigh In On Quarterback Controversy
Trang Do reports.
Emmanuel Acho: Eagles set up Carson Wentz for failure, Pederson never should've benched him | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Bucky Brooks joins Marcelllus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho to discuss if the Philadelphia Eagles made the right decision in benching QB Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts. Hear why Acho believes that the Eagles..
Michael Vick: This is the Eagles' time to put Jalen Hurts on the field, talks Baker & Kyler | THE HERD
Michael Vick joins Colin Cowherd to discuss why the Philadelphia Eagles can't move off Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts. Plus, hear what Vick has to say about Baker Mayfield & the Cleveland Browns'..