Activist, champion: Naomi Osaka selected AP Female Athlete of Year

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sports Figures Who Made the World a Better Place in 2020



Sports Figures Who Made the World a Better Place in 2020. Sports figures used their platforms for good more than ever in 2020. Here are a few who strived to make a difference. LeBron James, James.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:28 Published 5 days ago ‘Sports Illustrated’ Names 2020 Sportsperson of the Year: ‘The Activist Athlete’



‘Sports Illustrated’ Names 2020 Sportsperson of the Year: ‘The Activist Athlete’. ‘Sports Illustrated’ has announced multiple prominent athletes as honorees for their 2020 Sportsperson.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:31 Published 3 weeks ago 2020 SI Sportsperson of the Year: Naomi Osaka



Not known for being comfortable as a public figure off the court, U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka came to understand the power of her fame, then wielded it in eye-catching ways to confront racial.. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 03:56 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Activist, champion: Naomi Osaka named AP Female Athlete of Year Naomi Osaka was as noteworthy in 2020 for her activism away from the tennis court as her success on it, winning the U.S. Open for her third Grand Slam title, as...

CBC.ca 8 hours ago



