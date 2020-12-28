Liverpool fans fume as West Brom eave Anfield with a point
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Liverpool were frustrated by West Bromwich Albion's tenacious rearguard action at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp accusing the Baggies of playing a 6-4 formation - Reds fans were less than impressed.
Liverpool were frustrated by West Bromwich Albion's tenacious rearguard action at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp accusing the Baggies of playing a 6-4 formation - Reds fans were less than impressed.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources