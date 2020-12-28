Crystal Palace v Leicester LIVE commentary and team news: Foxes look to close gap to Liverpool live on talkSPORT Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Crystal Palace and Leicester face a quick turnaround for their Premier League clash this afternoon. Palace lost 3-0 at Aston Villa on Boxing Day while Leicester came from behind twice to draw with Manchester United. The two will be back in action under two days later as the Foxes head to south London. Leicester completed […] 👓 View full article

