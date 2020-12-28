Draining, frustrating and painful – Arteta ´questioned himself´ during winless run Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mikel Arteta felt responsible for Arsenal’s “draining, frustrating and painful” poor form, admitting he questioned himself every day during their recent winless run. Arsenal beat London rivals Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday to ease some of the growing pressure on Arteta, who recently celebrated a full year in charge. That followed a streak of seven Premier League games without a […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mikel Arteta: City loss 'another painful moment'



Mikel Arteta described Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City as "painful".The Gunners were outclassed in the heavy loss, leaving them without a win in adomestic game since November 1. Arteta said the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 6 days ago

