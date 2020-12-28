Global  
 

Draining, frustrating and painful – Arteta ´questioned himself´ during winless run

Monday, 28 December 2020
Mikel Arteta felt responsible for Arsenal’s “draining, frustrating and painful” poor form, admitting he questioned himself every day during their recent winless run.  Arsenal beat London rivals Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday to ease some of the growing pressure on Arteta, who recently celebrated a full year in charge.  That followed a streak of seven Premier League games without a […]
