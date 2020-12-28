Draining, frustrating and painful – Arteta ´questioned himself´ during winless run
Monday, 28 December 2020 () Mikel Arteta felt responsible for Arsenal’s “draining, frustrating and painful” poor form, admitting he questioned himself every day during their recent winless run. Arsenal beat London rivals Chelsea 3-1 on Saturday to ease some of the growing pressure on Arteta, who recently celebrated a full year in charge. That followed a streak of seven Premier League games without a […]
Mikel Arteta described Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City as "painful".The Gunners were outclassed in the heavy loss, leaving them without a win in adomestic game since November 1. Arteta said the..
