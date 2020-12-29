Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Said Benrahma ‘sure to be frustrated’ says David Moyes, who tells £30m summer signing he must wait for West Ham chance

talkSPORT Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
West Ham manager David Moyes is a big fan of Said Benrahma but has told the winger he must improve to get his chance in the Premier League. Benrahma has made just seven appearances for the Hammers this season since signing from Brentford for £30m on deadline day – with only TWO Premier League starts […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Moyes wants clarity on VAR ‘mistakes’

Moyes wants clarity on VAR ‘mistakes’ 00:38

 West Ham boss David Moyes has urged VAR officials to clarify when mistakes are made after an apparent handball in the build-up to Brighton’s second goal on Sunday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Moyes: VAR decisions need explaining [Video]

Moyes: VAR decisions need explaining

West Ham manager David Moyes was left confused by the VAR decision not to penalise Lewis Dunk for handball in their 2-2 Premier League draw against Brighton.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published
Moyes pleased with Hammers resilience [Video]

Moyes pleased with Hammers resilience

West Ham manager David Moyes says he was pleased that his side fought back twice from being behind during their 2-2 draw at home to Brighton.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:28Published
Moyes: No January transfer plans [Video]

Moyes: No January transfer plans

West Ham manager David Moyes says he has no plans to recruit in during next month's transfer window but will make moves if he feels he has to, while also giving an update on the fitness of Michail..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

David Moyes tells Said Benrahma he must wait for West Ham chance

 David Moyes has yet to be convinced by Said Benrahma and has told the mercurial winger he will have to wait for his chance at West Ham.
Belfast Telegraph