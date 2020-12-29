Ferdinand reveals text about Leicester City goal from ex-United star Van der Sar Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The two clubs fought out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the weekend as the Foxes snatched a late point which kept Brendan Rodgers' side in the top four following an absorbing clash at the King Power Stadium. The two clubs fought out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the weekend as the Foxes snatched a late point which kept Brendan Rodgers' side in the top four following an absorbing clash at the King Power Stadium. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

