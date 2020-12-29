Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ferdinand reveals text about Leicester City goal from ex-United star Van der Sar

Leicester Mercury Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Ferdinand reveals text about Leicester City goal from ex-United star Van der SarThe two clubs fought out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the weekend as the Foxes snatched a late point which kept Brendan Rodgers' side in the top four following an absorbing clash at the King Power Stadium.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like