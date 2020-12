You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources San Diego appeals court blocks restaurant ruling



An appeals court granted a stay against a San Diego judge's recent ruling allowing strip clubs and restaurants to reopen despite the state's coronavirus restrictions. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 06:58 Published 1 week ago Lampard: Atletico the toughest draw



Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says his team need to beat clubs like Atletico Madrid to stand any chance of winning the Champions League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:24 Published 2 weeks ago Criticism made Real stronger says Zidane after derby win



Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone speak to media after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:39 Published 2 weeks ago