Diego Costa saluted by Simeone as striker cuts ties with Atletico Madrid
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () Diego Costa was hailed by Diego Simeone as “a fighter” who still has a future in football as the striker’s Atletico Madrid career came to an end on Tuesday. The 32-year-old former Spain international has been a fringe member of the Atletico side this season, making just seven LaLiga appearances and scoring twice. He was due […]
Diego Costa has officially left Atletico Madrid with the club confirming the termination of his contract. Costa, who returned to Atleti from Chelsea in 2018, has... talkSPORT Also reported by •SoccerNews.com