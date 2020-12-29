Global  
 

Diego Costa saluted by Simeone as striker cuts ties with Atletico Madrid

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Diego Costa was hailed by Diego Simeone as “a fighter” who still has a future in football as the striker’s Atletico Madrid career came to an end on Tuesday. The 32-year-old former Spain international has been a fringe member of the Atletico side this season, making just seven LaLiga appearances and scoring twice. He was due […]
