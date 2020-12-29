Global  
 

Premier League records highest number of positive Covid-19 tests, as Sheffield United announce number of cases and Ralph Hasenhüttl to sit out Southampton game

talkSPORT Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Sheffield United are the latest Premier League club to be hit by a coronavirus outbreak. The Blades revealed that a “a number” of individuals are self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, but their match with Burnley will go ahead as planned on Tuesday night. The news came as the Premier League recorded its highest number […]
