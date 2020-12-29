Global  
 

Football betting tips: Tottenham vs Fulham – Get Spurs at 6/1 or Cottagers at 50/1 to win today

talkSPORT Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho will be seeking a reaction from his Tottenham side when they host Fulham. For this London Derby, 888 Sport are giving punters huge 6/1 odds for Spurs to win and a massive 50/1 price for Fulham to win. These enhanced odds are available to new customers only. You can get odds-on favourites Tottenham […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Spurs-Fulham off at three hours’ notice due to Covid-19 cases in Cottagers’ camp

Spurs-Fulham off at three hours’ notice due to Covid-19 cases in Cottagers’ camp 01:09

 The Premier League match between Tottenham and Fulham has been postponed aftera coronavirus outbreak at the west London club. The Cottagers returned anumber of positive test results on Tuesday and, after more came in onWednesday, the Premier League decided to call the match off less than threehours...

