Football betting tips: Tottenham vs Fulham – Get Spurs at 6/1 or Cottagers at 50/1 to win today

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jose Mourinho disappointed as Spurs draw at Wolves



Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho speaks with reporters after his side's 1-1draw at Wolves. Mourinho said his side should have "scored more goals" aftergoing ahead in the first minute. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 3 days ago Tottenham: 2020 in review



A look at the highs and lows of Tottenham's year, from scraping Europa Leaguequalification to being top of the league. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 1 week ago Jose Mourinho in a spin as reporter’s washing machine disrupts Spurs video call



Jose Mourinho’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday was interrupted by areporter’s washing machine. Tottenham boss Mourinho was holding a virtualbriefing to preview his side’s Premier League.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago