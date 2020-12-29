Football betting tips: Tottenham vs Fulham – Get Spurs at 6/1 or Cottagers at 50/1 to win today
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho will be seeking a reaction from his Tottenham side when they host Fulham. For this London Derby, 888 Sport are giving punters huge 6/1 odds for Spurs to win and a massive 50/1 price for Fulham to win. These enhanced odds are available to new customers only. You can get odds-on favourites Tottenham […]
Jose Mourinho will be seeking a reaction from his Tottenham side when they host Fulham. For this London Derby, 888 Sport are giving punters huge 6/1 odds for Spurs to win and a massive 50/1 price for Fulham to win. These enhanced odds are available to new customers only. You can get odds-on favourites Tottenham […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources