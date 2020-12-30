Melbourne Test: Ravi Shastri hails 'one of the greatest comebacks' in history
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
India's head coach Ravi Shastri termed his team's eight-wicket win against Australia on Tuesday as "one of the greatest comebacks" in the history of the game after the visitors were "blown away" in the series-opener in Adelaide.
Shastri lauded the entire team with special praise for resilient debutants Shubman Gill and...
India's head coach Ravi Shastri termed his team's eight-wicket win against Australia on Tuesday as "one of the greatest comebacks" in the history of the game after the visitors were "blown away" in the series-opener in Adelaide.
Shastri lauded the entire team with special praise for resilient debutants Shubman Gill and...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources