Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melbourne Test: Ravi Shastri hails 'one of the greatest comebacks' in history

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
India's head coach Ravi Shastri termed his team's eight-wicket win against Australia on Tuesday as "one of the greatest comebacks" in the history of the game after the visitors were "blown away" in the series-opener in Adelaide.

Shastri lauded the entire team with special praise for resilient debutants Shubman Gill and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Shastri hails India's Melbourne comeback, lauds Rahane

Shastri hails India's Melbourne comeback, lauds Rahane 01:05

 Shastri says India's comeback against Australia one of the greatest in cricket history

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'One of the Greatest comebacks in History': Coach Shastri hails India's MCG win

 Team India head coach Ravi Shastri said that the players deserve all the credit and showed real character after losing badly in Adelaide
DNA

News24.com | India coach hails 'one of the great comebacks in cricket history'

 India coach Ravi Shastri hailed his team's eight-wicket win over Australia on Tuesday as one of the great comebacks of all time.
News24

'One of the great comebacks in the history of the game': Shastri hails India victory

 Few gave India a chance after their loss in the first Test but confidence is now high in the visitors' camp they can win back-to-back series in Australia.
The Age