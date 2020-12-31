IND vs AUS: No Sydney fireworks for on-fire Ajinkya Rahane and Co
Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Indian touring teams to Australia have generally welcomed the new year by witnessing the iconic fireworks at the Sydney Harbour Bridge. But this time, the team will be in a different city.
It is learnt that the team will be in Melbourne (where they achieved an eight-wicket win over the hosts on Tuesday) till January 3.
On...
Indian touring teams to Australia have generally welcomed the new year by witnessing the iconic fireworks at the Sydney Harbour Bridge. But this time, the team will be in a different city.
It is learnt that the team will be in Melbourne (where they achieved an eight-wicket win over the hosts on Tuesday) till January 3.
On...
|
|
|
You Might Like