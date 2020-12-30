Global  
 

Tottenham morning digest as Jose Mourinho targets Diego Costa reunion in January

Football.london Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The latest Tottenham Hotspur stories, news and views from football.london and elsewhere as Jose Mourinho eyes Diego Costa reunion, a Mauricio Pochettino update and Spurs fans react to transfer rumours
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jose Mourinho disappointed as Spurs draw at Wolves

Jose Mourinho disappointed as Spurs draw at Wolves 01:06

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho speaks with reporters after his side's 1-1draw at Wolves. Mourinho said his side should have "scored more goals" aftergoing ahead in the first minute.

Jose Mourinho: Dele Alli created problems for his own team [Video]

Jose Mourinho: Dele Alli created problems for his own team

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho admitted he was angry with Dele Alli duringhis side’s 3-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Stoke.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Authorities should invesigate Stoke's 'pigsty' changing room - Mourinho [Video]

Authorities should invesigate Stoke's 'pigsty' changing room - Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho believes Stoke City's away changing room should be looked into by the soccer and safety authorities having seen a video of the facilities ahead of their League..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:19Published
Mourinho denies Leicester plaudits for Spurs win [Video]

Mourinho denies Leicester plaudits for Spurs win

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says a first half penalty given by Serge Aurier ruined his side's momentum.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:08Published