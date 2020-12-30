Arsenal consider surprise swoop to sign 32-year-old striker – report
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Arsenal are weighing up the possibility of a shock swoop to sign former Chelsea FC striker Diego Costa, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet AS English, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Arsenal are considering a move to sign the Spain international in the January transfer window. The same […]
Arsenal are weighing up the possibility of a shock swoop to sign former Chelsea FC striker Diego Costa, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet AS English, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Arsenal are considering a move to sign the Spain international in the January transfer window. The same […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources