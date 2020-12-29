Cricket: Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam breaks historic batting drought against New Zealand

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pak cricket team can be sent back home, New Zealand warns | Oneindia News



Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar requested farmers to end their protest against the new central laws, offering talks next week, on December 3rd; In what could be a blow to the Trinamool.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:49 Published on November 27, 2020 West Indies cricketers banned from training for three days after NZ quarantine breaches



CCTV footage shows players from different bubbles mixing, which is againsy strict quarantine rules in New Zealand Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:42 Published on November 11, 2020