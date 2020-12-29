Cricket: Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam breaks historic batting drought against New Zealand
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam brought up a career-defining Test century against New Zealand at Bay Oval on Wednesday.The tourists were in dire straits at Mount Maunganui, crumbling to 4/75 in pursuit of 373 runs for an unlikely victory...
