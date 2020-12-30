Global  
 

Ex-Leeds United star warns club to ‘be very careful’ on social media after Karen Carney is abused online over promotion claim

talkSPORT Wednesday, 30 December 2020
Danny Mills has warned former club Leeds United to ‘be very careful’ on social media, after their response to Karen Carney made her the target of online abuse. The former England Women’s international came under fire on Tuesday evening for her comments as a pundit on Amazon Prime’s Premier League coverage. Carney said ‘Leeds were […]
