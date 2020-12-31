Becky Hammon became the first woman to coach an NBA team, taking over the San Antonio Spurs after coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in a 121-107 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday nightFull Article
Hammon first woman to coach NBA team; Lakers beat Spurs
Newsday 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Spurs' Hammon makes NBA history as first woman to lead team
Reuters - Sports
San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon speaks about becoming the first woman to lead an NBA team after head coach Gregg..
You might like
More coverage
Hammon first woman to coach NBA team; Lakers beat Spurs
FOX Sports
Dejounte Murray had a career-high 29 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.
-
Hammon Is 1st Woman To Lead An NBA Team During Regular Season Game
NPR
-
NBA: Becky Hammon becomes first woman to lead team after San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich ejected
BBC Sport
-
Hammon becomes first woman to lead NBA team after Spurs' head coach ejected
BBC News
-
Spurs’ Becky Hammon becomes first woman to coach NBA team during regular season game
Washington Post