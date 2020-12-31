Centre Pierre-Luc Dubois, who led Columbus in goals, assists and points during the playoffs, signed a two-year, $10 million US contract extension Thursday that keeps him with the Blue Jackets through the 2021-22 season.Full Article
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois signs 2-year, $10M US contract extension
