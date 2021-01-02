All the very latest Chelsea news, views and transfer rumours from football.london as the Blues prepare for Sunday afternoon's clash with Manchester City at Stamford BridgeFull Article
Chelsea morning headlines as Frank Lampard eyes Ben White transfer deal
Chelsea morning headlines as Roman Abramovich eyes January window spending spree
Football.london
All the very latest Chelsea news, views and transfer rumours from football.london as Frank Lampard, Roman Abramovich, Thiago Silva..
Lampard excited to have Werner at Chelsea
Reuters - Sports
Cheslea boss Frank Lampard expresses his delight in signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.