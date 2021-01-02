Michael Owen states his prediction for Southampton v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen states his prediction for Southampton v Liverpool FC

The Sport Review

Published

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-1 win against Southampton at St Mary’s on Monday night. The defending Premier League champions will be eager to secure a return to winning ways following successive top-flight stalemates. Liverpool FC have squandered the chance to put some clear daylight between themselves and the chasing pack […]

Full Article