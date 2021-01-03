Mesut Ozil hails Emile Smith Rowe for Arsenal display in West Brom win as academy graduate records another assist and Piers Morgan tells playmaker to ‘pack his bags’
Mesut Ozil believes Arsenal’s attack is in good hands with Emile Smith Rowe behind it. The Gunners beat West Brom 4-0 to make it three wins on the bounce and the 20-year-old has now recorded two assists in five Premier League games. And Ozil referred to the young midfielder as the ‘difference maker’. “Nice game […]Full Article