India vs Australia 3rd Test: Shubman Gill slams maiden fifty in Tests, earns plaudit from former cricketers

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Shubman Gill slams maiden fifty in Tests, earns plaudit from former cricketers

Zee News

Published

Starting the innings with senior partner Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill went on to provide India with a solid start. 

Full Article