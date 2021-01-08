‘Mesut Ozil would be Arsenal’s GREATEST EVER player if he had Kieran Tierney’s determination’ – Martin Keown stands by criticism of Gunners outcast
Published
Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes Mesut Ozil had the talent to be Arsenal’s greatest ever player – but lacked the commitment of someone like Kieran Tierney. Ozil’s topsy-turvy seven-and-a-half years at the Emirates look set to end this month amid reports of an imminent move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce. And if not, the German will […]Full Article