India's hopes of ekeing out a draw in the third Test of the India-Australia series at the Sydney Cricket Ground recieved a big boost with the visitors going into lunch on Day 5 at 206 for 3 on Monday. Rishabh Pant, who came out to bat with an injured elbow at the No. 5 position, was unbeaten on 97-ball 73 while Cheteshwar Pujara was giving him company on 41 off 147 balls.