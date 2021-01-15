Transfer Insider: Jack Wilshere set for Bournemouth contract following squad injury, West Ham ‘open talks’ over deal for £15m Sebastien Haller replacement
Jack Wilshere is set to relaunch his career with Bournemouth, with the Championship promotion chasers ready to offer the former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder a contract, talkSPORT understands. Meanwhile, West Ham are also said to be in ‘ongoing negotiations’ over a move for Sebastien Haller’s replacement, following the striker’s departure to Ajax. Wilshere has […]Full Article