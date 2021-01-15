Transfer Insider: Jack Wilshere set for Bournemouth contract following squad injury, West Ham ‘open talks’ over deal for £15m Sebastien Haller replacement

talkSPORT

Published

Jack Wilshere is set to relaunch his career with Bournemouth, with the Championship promotion chasers ready to offer the former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder a contract, talkSPORT understands. Meanwhile, West Ham are also said to be in ‘ongoing negotiations’ over a move for Sebastien Haller’s replacement, following the striker’s departure to Ajax. Wilshere has […]

