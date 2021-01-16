IND vs AUS 4th Test: Rohit Sharma wastes another good start after India's rookie attack restrict hosts at 369 on Day 2
Rohit Sharma once again threw away a good start as India rookie bowling attack helped the visitors restrict Australia on 369 on a rain-affected second day of the fourth and final Test in Brisbane on Saturday. Heavy thundershowers followed by damped outfield prevented the action from resuming post the tea break as India finished Day 2 at 62/2 as they still trail by 307 runs.Full Article