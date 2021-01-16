Dana White has talked up a potential rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov of late, but the former doesn't think his bitter rival is prepared to face him againFull Article
Conor McGregor predicts Khabib Nurmagomedov is 'afraid' after Dana White's talks
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Inside Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s private meeting on UFC fight island
Daily Star
Dana White shared footage of Khabib Nurmagomedov arriving at UFC’s Fight Island, with Conor McGregor in the same place, for a..
-
Conor McGregor supports Khabib conspiracy theory and says bitter rival ‘scurried away’ from rematch as UFC president Dana White confirms talks
talkSPORT
-
Khabib displays incredible pace during football game with Real Madrid legend Clarence Seedorf in Dubai as Dana White makes Conor McGregor rematch admission
talkSPORT
You might like
More coverage
Dana White on what to expect on 'Fight Island,' talks Conor McGregor
FOX Sports - Affiliate
Colin Cowherd asks Dana White what UFC's Fight Island in Abu Dhabi will be like. White also said he thinks currently retired Connor..