Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was substituted with a hip injury late on in their impressive victory over Southampton on SaturdayFull Article
Brendan Rodgers confident Jamie Vardy will be fit to face Chelsea
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Vardy fit to face Man Utd as Rodgers hails Solskjaer´s ´fantastic´ work
SoccerNews.com
Brendan Rodgers has declared striker Jamie Vardy fit for Leicester City’s Boxing Day clash with Manchester United. Vardy was..
-
Brendan Rodgers confident Jamie Vardy will be fit for Foxes’ festive fixtures
Belfast Telegraph
-
Christian Fuchs EXCLUSIVE: Leicester defender on Brendan Rodgers and Claudio Ranieri comparisons, ‘undefendable’ Jamie Vardy and his triumphant Foxes return
talkSPORT
-
EPL: Jamie Vardy's world-class, says Leicester boss after Arsenal win
Mid-Day
-
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says singling out Jamie Vardy for criticism is unfair
Independent
You might like
More coverage
Rodgers: Vardy unavailable for FA Cup
Sky Sports UK
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has ruled Jamie Vardy out of the FA Cup tie against Birmingham but expects him to be fit to face..
Jamie Vardy, Wes Morgan – Leicester City injury update ahead of Chelsea
Leicester Mercury