Rangers legend Ally McCoist responds to ‘remarkable’ Neil Lennon rant and brands Celtic’s Dubai trip ‘the biggest own goal in Scottish football for a long time’
Published
Ally McCoist has branded Celtic’s mid-season trip to Dubai ‘an unmitigated PR disaster’ and has told talkSPORT he ‘does not care’ about Neil Lennon’s excuses in the manager’s recent bizarre outburst. Lennon launched a remarkable defence of the club’s actions on Monday, as the Hoops boss hit back at the ‘barrage of hypocrisy’ since their […]Full Article