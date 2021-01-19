Premier League transfer news: Aston Villa close to completing £16m signing of Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson ‘who interests English teams’
Aston Villa are close to finalising the signing of Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson, talkSPORT understands. Villa are in advanced talks with the French side over a £16million deal for the former France Under-21 international. The 26-year-old has been on Marseille’s books since January 2017 and has previously been linked with Villa’s Premier League rivals West […]Full Article