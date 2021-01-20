Latest Leicester City new from LeicestershireLive as Brendan Rodgers' side move to the top of the Premier League after a fine 2-0 defeat of Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.Full Article
Jurgen Klopp told he couldn't do what Brendan Rodgers has
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
What Brendan Rodgers texted Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's title was confirmed
Leicester Mercury
Leicester City news: Rodgers revealed how he has spoken to the Reds manager and captain Jordan Henderson after Chelsea's defeat of..
-
EPL: Leicester City beat Tottenham 2-0 to go second on table
Mid-Day
-
Steven Gerrard: What I really think of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC
The Sport Review
-
Cristiano Ronaldo is perfect but I pick Lionel Messi, says Jurgen Klopp
Mid-Day
-
Naby Keita: What I love about Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp
The Sport Review