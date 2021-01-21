Paul Pogba ‘has his swagger back’ says Jason Cundy, who backs Manchester United as Premier League title contenders after finding ways to win
Paul Pogba looks back to his best as the Manchester United midfielder netted a brilliant winner against Fulham on Wednesday night, talkSPORT was told. Pogba has been in and out of the United team in recent months and struggled to consistently perform for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Transfer speculation, fuelled by his agent Mino Raiola, […]Full Article