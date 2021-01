Southampton beat Arsenal by 1-0 at St. Mary’s on Saturday, knocking the FA Cup holders Arsenal out of the competition in the fourth round. The moment that settled the tie was a rather unfortunate deflection off Gabriel Magalhaes which ended up hitting the post and bouncing into the net. Post & IN 💥#EmiratesFACup @SouthamptonFC pic.twitter.com/ptTjtZlRYX […]