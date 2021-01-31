Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard after he failed to get the best out of their summer recruits costing £200m-plus, and uncle Harry Redknapp has insisted his nephew wasn’t behind the signingsFull Article
Only Chelsea signing Frank Lampard was ‘mad keen on’ confirmed by Harry Redknapp
