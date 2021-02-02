India vs England 2021: Rahul Dravid told me to be strong mentally, says Ajinkya Rahane

Several young players like Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant impressed many with their strong performances in the 2-1 series-win over Australia Down Under. Rahane was captain of the Indian team for the second, third, and fourth Tests of the Australia tour. India fought out a remarkable draw in the third Test and won the second and fourth to win the series 2-1 despite captain Virat Kohli going back home.