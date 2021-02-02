Done deal: Rockies trade all-star 3rd baseman Nolan Arenado to Cardinals
Published
The St. Louis Cardinals completed their blockbuster trade to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.Full Article
Published
The St. Louis Cardinals completed their blockbuster trade to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.Full Article
David Samson, former Marlins’ team president and host of the Nothing Personal podcast on CBS Sports, joins Nick Rothschild to..
The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies in a trade needing approval..