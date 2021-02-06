Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid involved in multi-car accident with serious injuries
Published
Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was in an accident days before Super Bowl LVFull Article
Published
Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was in an accident days before Super Bowl LVFull Article
Britt Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and an assistant linebackers coach, was part of a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday..
Britt Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs' outside linebackers coach, was involved in a multicar accident Thursday night that has left a..