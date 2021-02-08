Tom Brady wins record seventh Super Bowl as Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Kansas City Chiefs and NFL legend now has more Super Bowl victories than any franchise
Published
Tom Brady extended his Super Bowl record by claiming his seventh championship as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw off Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. And Brady now has more Super Bowl rings than ANY NFL franchise, surpassing Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots to win his seventh title. The 43-year-old did all the damage […]Full Article