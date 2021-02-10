Jurgen Klopp misses mother’s funeral due to travel restrictions as Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson tell Liverpool boss ‘you’ll never walk alone’ and Manchester United among rival clubs to send their condolences
Jurgen Klopp was unable to attend his mother's funeral on Tuesday as Liverpool players and the club offered their support to the manager following her passing. The German paid an emotional tribute to Elisabeth, 81, as it was confirmed that she had passed away on January 19. Her funeral was held on Tuesday, but Klopp […]