News24.com | Covid-hit Mueller to miss Club World Cup final with Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller will miss Thursday's Club World Cup final in Qatar after testing positive for Covid-19, FIFA said.Full Article
File footage of Thomas Mueller who will miss the Club World Cup final after testing positive for COVID-19.
Jerome Boateng has pulled out of Bayern Munich’s squad for the Club World Cup final following the death of his ex-girlfriend..