The Swansea City star was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram - which is owned by Facebook - shortly after his side's 3-1 loss to Man City on Wednesday nightFull Article
'Shocked' Swansea City slam Facebook for stance on Yan Dhanda racist abuse
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Angry' Swans boss Steve Cooper finds the perfect words in powerful statement
Wales Online
Swansea City star Yan Dhanda was sent racist abuse on social media shortly after his side's FA Cup loss to Man City this week
-
Yan Dhanda: ‘I can’t let them win - I just have to keep smiling’
BBC Sport
-
Yan Dhanda: ‘I can’t let them win. I just have to keep smiling’
BBC News
-
Yan Dhanda: Midfielder 'has handled himself brilliantly' after racist abuse - Swans boss Cooper
BBC News
-
Swansea ‘shocked and surprised’ by Facebook’s response to Yan Dhanda abuse
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
Facebook suspends Dhanda abuser
Sky Sports UK
Bryan Swanson explains why Facebook have suspended, rather than banned, the account from which racist abuse was sent to Swansea..
-
No Instagram ban for racial abuse of Swansea player Dhanda
SeattlePI.com
-
No Instagram ban for racial abuse of Swansea player Dhanda
SeattlePI.com