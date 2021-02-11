Swansea & Man City condemn racist abuse of Dhanda as police investigate
Published
Swansea City and Manchester City condemn racist abuse aimed at Yan Dhanda as police investigate.Full Article
Published
Swansea City and Manchester City condemn racist abuse aimed at Yan Dhanda as police investigate.Full Article
Swansea City and Manchester City condemn racist abuse aimed at Yan Dhanda as police investigate.
Swansea have condemned those who sent Yan Dhanda racist abuse on social media following the Championship club’s FA Cup loss to..