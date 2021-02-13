Ilkay Gundogan continues stunning form with brilliant double for Man City as Hugo Lloris is labelled ‘not good enough again’ in Tottenham defeat
Published
Ilkay Gundogan’s remarkable scoring run continued as the German midfielder grabbed a brilliant second-half brace with Man City sealing a record-breaking 16th straight win by beating Tottenham 3-0 on Saturday. Gundogan has now registered 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League games and played a starring role for Pep Guardiola’s men at the Etihad […]Full Article