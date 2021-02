Ronald Koeman felt Lionel Messi was incorrectly denied a goal by VAR in Barcelona’s 5-1 victory over Deportivo Alaves on Saturday. After Francisco Trincao’s opener at the end of a 35-pass move, Messi put the ball in the back of the net after Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco denied Antoine Griezmann in a one-on-one. However, Griezmann […]