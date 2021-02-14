Manchester City travel to face Arsenal in the Premier League next weekend and Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne is closing in on a return from injuryFull Article
Manchester City could welcome Kevin De Bruyne back for Arsenal clash
