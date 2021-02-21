Raheem Sterling rises highest to seal Man City remarkable 18th consecutive victory at Arsenal as Pep Guardiola’s men regain 10-point lead at Premier League summit
Raheem Sterling’s header inside just two minutes was enough to see Manchester City earn themselves a staggering 18th consecutive win as they fought to a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates. Pep Guardiola’s high-flying pace-setters raced out the blocks and Sterling made no mistake as he headed home Riyad Mahrez’s inch-perfect cross into the […]Full Article