England v Northern Ireland: Ellen White scores opener
Ellen White scores the opening goal of England women's first game in more than 11 months with a tidy finish that puts the Lionesses ahead against Northern Ireland.Full Article
Ellen White says she is looking forward to 'picking the brain' of new England head coach Sarina Wiegman, who will take..